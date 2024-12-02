MasterCard helps Apple Pay adoption with free public transit in London

Through the promotion, MasterCard cardholders using Apple Pay can travel for free in London for several upcoming Mondays. The aim of the promotion is to build awareness of paying for Transport for London (TfL) through Apple Pay.

Passengers can travel across London and have fares of up to GBP 27.90 refunded by MasterCard on any of the days.

The Fare Free Mondays campaign is available on 23 November, 30 November, 7 December and 14 December 2016 across all forms of London public transport.

According to TfL, approximately one million journeys are now paid for via contactless every day.