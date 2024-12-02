Mastercard, Edenred team up for biometric card trial in Mexico

The test features an embedded fingerprint sensor that provides an additional layer of security to verify the cardholder’s identity for in-store purchases.

The biometric features can be implemented on any Mastercard card product (credit, debit, prepaid) and work with existing EMV card terminals globally. Issuers can leverage the biometric match data to increase their approval rates and help reduce the potential of card-present fraud.

