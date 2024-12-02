Mastercard committed to make Cyberjayas smart city a cashless hub

Mastercard will collaborate with industry partners, Cyberview and Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Center (MaGIC) to launch several pilot programmes focused on online payments for different city services.

Masabi, a UK-based software company that developed mobile ticketing services for public transport companies, will also take part in the project. Mastercard seems to be actively involved in mobile payments for public transport as the company announced plans to launch tap-to-pay contacless payments systems in over 80 cities.

The first pilot programme will focus on the food and beverage industry and transportation. Mastercard will introduce Masterpass QR, a service that will allow consumers to make mobile payments by using a QR code without the need of a point-of-sale (POS) terminal. To accept payments, merchants must display a Masterpass QR code at the point of sale to accept e-payments.

Cyberjaya will also use a mobile ticketing service developed by Masabi. Citizens will be able to buy a bus ticket directly on their mobile phones through an app.

Future plans involve designing and launching a mobile bike sharing platform and introducing AI chatbots for ordering food and beverages.