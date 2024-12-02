MasterCard, Coin take NFC payments to wearable devices

Currently, fitness tracker manufacturer Atlas Wearables, wrist-worn fitness coach maker Moov, and smartwatch creator Omate are are the first to implement the NFC payments technology into their products.

According to MasterCard, Coin will provide hardware and software technology that is integrated with the MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) and can be embedded into devices to enable manufacturers to implement payment functionality into their consumer products.

MasterCard says the functionality is the first of its kind, with the fridges shopping cart learning a familys shopping habits and making personalised suggestions on items and brands. Further grocers will be added as the product rollout continues, MasterCard adds.