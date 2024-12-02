MasterCard, AXS launch MasterPass for bill payments

MasterPass is available on both the AXS m-Station (app) and e-Station (browser) platforms and consumers can create a digital wallet and store card information. AXS has also included a MasterCard acceptance payment option which allows consumers to settle their payments with their MasterCard cards. Prior to this, consumers paying via the AXS mobile app could only complete their transaction via eNETS Debit or DBS PayLah.

On the homepage of the AXS m-Station, there are “Pay by MasterPass” and “Pay by MasterCard” options. For consumers new to MasterPass, they can click on the link at the bottom of the screen for a one-time registration and create their MasterPass wallet.

Once a MasterPass wallet has been created, they can click “Connect with MasterPass” to pair their digital wallet with the AXS m-Station in six steps. The next time they wish to make a payment, they enter their MasterPass password, select the appropriate card in their digital wallet and complete the payment transaction by entering the SMS OTP sent by their issuing bank.

Alternatively, the “Pay by MasterCard” option will enable consumers to use their MasterCard cards to make payments by keying in their card credentials and SMS OTP. For both options, the use of debit cards will allow payment for all bills while the use of credit cards will allow payment for any bills except credit cards bills and loans.



The MasterPass merchant app has also proved to be popular for users of the ComfortDelgro mobile app, which enables commuters to make payments easily when booking taxis. Launched in October 2015, ComfortDelGro integrated MasterPass in their taxi booking app, allowing consumers to pair their MasterPass account with the app and pay for taxi rides.