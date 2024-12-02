MasterCard and Yandex.Money enable payments through MasterPass for Russians

MasterPass is accepted in more than 250,000 online stores across 24 countries. For MasterCard, a new partnership with Yandex.Money means that the company can extend the use of MasterPass to the 22 million customers of Yandex.Money service.

MasterPass was launched in 2013, and since April, 2015, the number of payments via MasterPass has increased by 40% month over month. Currently, MasterPass is available in 24 countries including the UK, the US, Germany, China, and Turkey. Thanks to the partnership between MasterCard and Yandex.Money, online stores in Russia can also accept payments from Russian as well as international shoppers.

Yandex.Money is the largest payment service in Russia, according to a TNS survey in 2015. The service hosts about 22 million user accounts with about 12,000 new accounts opened daily. The service also offers online stores Yandex Payment Solution for accepting online payments by all the methods most popular among residents of Russia and other CIS countries: credit cards, e-wallets, mobile billing and others.