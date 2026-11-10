Mastercard has formed a strategic collaboration with Egypt-based Housing and Development Bank (HDB) to strengthen HDB's debit, credit, and commercial card offering. The partnership is intended to give HDB customers greater access to secure payment solutions and additional card benefits, using Mastercard's technology and global network. Founded in 1979, HDB is listed on the Egyptian Exchange and provides retail, corporate, and mortgage banking services.

Card portfolio and customer segments

The collaboration covers several areas, from premium customer experiences to closer engagement with targeted customer segments. It is designed to help HDB expand its card offering and strengthen its position in the Egyptian market by drawing on Mastercard's payment technology and network.

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria at Mastercard, said Egypt's digital economy is developing quickly and that partnerships such as this one help sustain that growth. He added that combining Mastercard's global technology and network with HDB's position in the local market goes beyond improving a card portfolio and will help shape the future of payments in Egypt.

HDB's card growth plans

Yehia Aboulfotouh, CEO and Managing Director of Housing and Development Bank, said improving customer experience is central to the bank's strategy, which is based on innovation, customer service, and trust. He added that the collaboration will allow HDB to use Mastercard's technology and global network to strengthen its payment capabilities and offer customers secure and convenient payment solutions.

Aboulfotouh said the agreement reflects HDB's commitment to developing its banking products and services, expanding customer benefits, and supporting the sustainable growth of the bank's card portfolio. For Mastercard, the partnership adds to its work with Egyptian banks to expand card issuance and digital payments, as the country promotes the use of electronic payments in place of cash across consumer and business transactions.