Mastercard and Florida Capital Bank deliver real-time disbursements

By integrating Mastercard Send, Florida Capital Bank corporate partners will be provided with a platform to send payments to cardholders through FLCB InstantMoney. The solution will enable instant push to card payments across networks and brands to ensure customers get the funds.

Mastercard Send, a platform that facilitates funds to be sent via debit networks, will allow Florida Capital Bank to provide corporate partners with immediate disbursements. For developers, Mastercard provides financial institutions with an API, one of more than 35 APIs available through the Mastercard Developers portal.