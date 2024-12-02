Mastercard has partnered with Agoda to launch a modular travel redemption solution, supporting banks in modernising their loyalty programmes and offering more benefits to users.

As per the agreement, Agoda integrates its global travel inventory into Mastercard’s Global Redemption Suite, offering cardholders real-time access to flexible travel rewards and more ways in which they can redeem points for improved experiences. As loyalty programmes evolve to be more personalised, this launch reflects a trend where ecosystems that provide value greater than traditional rewards gain more traction, as they offer clients more choice and flexibility.

Rewards for loyal travellers

According to the Skift State of Travel 2025 report, travellers join loyalty programmes for practical benefits, like discounted travel, easy earning and redemption, and premium access. These factors influence booking decisions and reinforce engagement. Additionally, Arrivia’s 2025 Loyalty Landscape Report shows that 84% of loyalty programs plan to expand their travel benefits this year, as consumers increasingly prioritise meaningful, experience-led rewards.

Through the alliance, banks connected to Mastercard’s rewards ecosystem can integrate the Agoda-driven travel redemption solution into their own loyalty programmes, enabling banks to offer a branded experience faster. Points will be redeemed instantly and applied directly to Agoda’s inventory of flights and accommodations. For cardholders, this means they can enjoy a digital-first travel journey and convenient rewards tailored to various lifestyles.

Agoda believes that, across the industry, many loyalty points remain unused due to customers not seeing enough value or flexibility in how they redeem. This is why the company partnered with Mastercard to help banks offer immediate, intuitive, and meaningful rewards. With the launch, users can utilise their points on their own terms, while banks gain a scalable way to modernise loyalty and drive engagement.

Mastercard aims to transform the loyalty industry into a hyper-personalised, digital experience by enabling effortless redemption and offering a system that delivers genuine value and convenience at every touchpoint. Together, the two companies have a shared mission to shape loyalty programmes in a data-driven and easily integrated way.