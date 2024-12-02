Masabi, Jorudan launch mobile ticketing service

Passengers are now able to purchase day passes for bus travel via the Japan Transit Planner-Norikae Annai app, in both English and Japanese.

This is the latest Japanese launch following on from the partnership signed between Jorudan and Masabi earlier in 2019. Jorudan has integrated the Justride mobile ticketing SDK into its transit apps, meaning once an operator signs up to the service, tickets can be made available in the application.

Jorudan’s Japan Transit Planner-Norikae Annai journey planning app is available to download from Google Play and the App Store.