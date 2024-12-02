Masabi and ACT to bring ITSO ticketing to smartphones

Masabi’s mobile ticketing technology is deployed and proven in both the UK and USA. This deal with ACT will see Masabi technology integrated into the ACT digital transactions and payments platform. Its mobile ticketing service is also set to be extended to enhance the remote top up of smart cards.

Since the launch of ACT’s Cloud Partner Programme in September 2013, PayPoint, Parkeon, Haven, TransaXiom, sQuid and RSL have already joined the programme to extend their services by plugging into ACT’s Cloud platform. Together, ACT and its Cloud Partners are extending ticket buying options for UK passengers, and Masabi now adds mobile ticketing to the ACT Cloud platform.