Marks & Spencer partners Myntra to sell items to Indian e-customers

The eventual partnership will make India the second market where M&S will sell its products through a third-party website, indiatimes.com reports. Venu Nair, managing director of Marks & Spencer Reliance, said the company has held talks with various ecommerce companies in India including Myntra, Jabong, Snapdeal and Amazon.

Nair has claimed that, In India, M&S operates through a 51:49 joint venture with Reliance Industries and that it runs 47 branded outlets and plans to more than double the number by end of 2016. M&S sells products online through its own websites in several countries. In 2014, the company switched from an Amazon-run e-platform to its own ecommerce website in the UK as part of its focus on online sales.