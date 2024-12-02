Mariners Bank selects Digital Onboarding

The aim is to simplify the onboarding process for new customers through its process automation.

According to Mariner’s Bank , it’s critical that they make it as simple as possible for new customers to enrol in online banking, download the mobile app, and sign up for direct deposit.

Digital Onboarding says that without a strategy to engage new customers after an account is opened and turn them to profitable relationships, all banks are doing is pouring water into a leaky bucket.

The bank picked the platform due to its full automation, expecting it will decrease the time the staff spends dealing with forms and more time serving customers. As an added bonus, the platform doesn’t require core banking system integration.