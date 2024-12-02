Marie Claire launches ecommerce website

The website features content by fashion editors and curated items that link directly to a brand’s website for purchase. Those partnering with Marie Claire Edit include retailers like ASOS, Selfridges, Topshop, Net-a-Porter, and Farfetch.

Marie Claire’s fashion editors will develop content daily for the website, which is developed by parent company TI Media. In order to boost the publisher’s ecommerce revenue, native ads and display spots will run on the Marie Claire Edit website and Marie Claire’s main site.