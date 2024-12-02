Malaysian LHDN rolls out eProcurement system and Suppliers portal

The eP system is an electronic procurement management system that aims to serve as a platform for companies to participate in procurement of services, supplies or works. The services offered through the system include registration or renewal of access, offer statement, purchase of offer documents, offer of participation, submission of offer documents and procurement commissioning either by tender, quotation or direct purchase, according to The Edge Markets.

The Supplier’s portal is a value added service for its suppliers to deal online on matters related to finance and payments. Some of the capabilities of the portal will include updating supplier’s general information, acceptance of online purchase orders, uploading of financial documents for payments of services, supplies or completed work and checking on payment status.