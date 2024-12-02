Malaysia: RHB Bank introduces mPOS system for SMEs

SME e-retail solution offers business current account for transactional needs, reflex online cash management system that enables low cost internet banking, cloud-based electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) system, remote access to back office analytics & CRM, credit and debit card terminals to enable card transactions, customised SME insurance package, and business credit card to help them with expenses and payment plans.

Its latest offering merchant mPOS is a wireless device that accepts all types of cards transactions, and is chip & pin enabled. Users can receive e-receipts via emails or notifications to their mobile phones. Wireless and hassle-free, a bluetooth or wifi connection will provide all the connection needed.

Meanwhile, RHB’s partnership with SAGE software Asia will see the introduction of SAGE one cloud accounting software. This cloud solution will be synced to the ePOS terminal to enable automatic updates of transactions.