Malaysia: cross-border investments reach USD 41 bln in 2013

More than half of investments were going to the service industry. Amran Yem, cross-border division senior director at Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has informed that companies invest abroad because their operating costs are lower and they need to increase their revenue in new markets.

Companies also invest because of the availability of professional infrastructure, technology, expertise and knowledge in other countries.

Malaysia also invested abroad 29% in mining and quarrying, agriculture (8%), manufacturing (6%) and construction (1%).