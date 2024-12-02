Makro boosts delivery performance of WumDrop

With the acquisition, the company plans to reduce the delivery time from three days to three hours for clients located within 20 kilometres of Makro store.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed. WumDrop, which was founded in 2014, will continue to work with other clients, including The Foschini Group, Standard Bank and Zando.

Makro has already rolled WumDrop out to 16 stores in Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg. The initial turnaround time from customer order placement to completed delivery is less than two-and-a-half hours.

The start-up offers multiple delivery service levels, including on-demand, after-hours and same-day delivery at discounted rates for business customers in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.