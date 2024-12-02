Mahindra Comvivas payPLUS mPOS solution is Visa Ready approved

The solution provides a payment acceptance system that complies with Visa’s applicable Visa Ready Program requirements for mPOS.

An integrated payment solution, payPLUS converts the mobile into a point-of-sale device. Mahindra Comviva’s payPLUS solution combines the power of a mobile app and a card reader, and complies with EVM Chip-and-PIN and Chip-and-Sign global standard to provide multiple payment options including credit/debit/prepaid cards along with open and proprietary wallets.

Mahindra Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.5 billion Mahindra Group. The company portfolio includes mobile finance, content, infotainment, messaging and mobile data solutions. Its mobility solutions are deployed by 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in 90 countries.

In recent news, Mahindra Comviva has signed an agreement with the Pole SCS (Secured Communicating Solutions), a French-based technology cluster dedicated to the development of contactless, mobile-wireless and secured proximity solutions.