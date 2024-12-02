Mahindra Comviva reveals new version of prepaid management solution

PreTUPS is a proven solution deployed by over 55 mobile operators in more than 40 countries globally. Today, 10% of the world populations recharge is done through PreTUPS powering mobile services for 840 million people globally.

This new version is being deployed by many telecom operators in South Asia, Africa and Latin America.

PreTUPS 6.4 includes Geo-fencing which enables operators to dynamically set a physical perimeter and control sales within the defined geography. Geo-fencing combined with digital maps provide the operators with a bird’s eye view of the entire agent network in an easy to understand graphical format allowing them to take informed business decisions. It helps operators to track sales, forecast demand, monitor operations, and optimize agent network with location-based transaction tracking.

The new version encompasses real-time automatic channel to channel transfer that makes account management flexible for channel users (agents and distributors). The auto C2C functionality of PreTUPS automatically credits the channel user’s account when it goes below the set threshold. This feature prevents stock-out situations at the agent level ensuring that no customer is ever turned down due unavailability of stock and thus preventing loss of revenues.

PreTUPS 6.4 has also upgraded loyalty and voucher management functionalities. This new version provides channel users with visibility and control over loyalty programs by enabling them to enquire about their loyalty points, redeem points on their own and receive SMS notification throughout the promotion cycle. It supports management of multiple vouchers like prepaid, SMS, data, VAS and Wi-Fi vouchers, and also facilitates management of multiple denominations for each voucher type.

In recent news, Wincor Nixdorf, a provider of IT solutions to retail banks, has partnered Mahindra Comviva to enable seamless transaction experience at the ATM.