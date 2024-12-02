Mahindra Comviva inks deal with the Pole SCS for HCE solutions

Among the companies participating in the SCS cluster are Gemalto, ST Microelectronics, Inside Secure, Orange, Telecom Italia and a number of startups in these fields.

The two companies have established a collaborative framework to work on various initiatives for enabling trust technologies ecosystem including both remote (e.g digital identity) and proximity technologies (e.g. near field communication). The framework will focus on products, solutions and services as well as the potential development and deployment of new initiatives based on such security solutions. A key part of this collaboration will be a full assessment to new cloud-based trust technologies such as HCE Hybrid and Smart Tokenization. HCE Hybrid is a way to improve the security of hosted card emulation, adding hardware, network and contextual parameters. Smart tokenization is a way to enable person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-machine (P2M) money and other titles transactions. It will also focus on innovation for mobile point of sale solutions for merchants using tokenisation and cloud.

Mahindra Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.5 billion Mahindra Group. The company portfolio includes mobile finance, content, infotainment, messaging and mobile data solutions. Its mobility solutions are deployed by 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in 90 countries.