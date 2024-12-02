MagicPay Merchant Services launches Global Retail Merchant Account

This solution provides a service to retail merchants that operate in multiple countries and choose to bank in a country separate from the country in which they retail. The Global Retail Merchant Account will also allow merchants to accept payments in multiple currencies. This new feature is designed to help merchants grow their clientele base and save on excessive settlement and transaction fees.

sing any mobile device (audio-jack encrypted) credit card reader service, online payment system, or computer based USB magnetic stripe reader, a customer can now scan their card and pay for a product or service nearly anywhere in the world. The MagicPay platform settles all transactions into the merchant’s preferred nation bank account.

In combination with the multiple currency credit card processing services offered, the Global Retail Merchant Account program allows retail enterprises in almost every country to accept swiped credit card transactions in nearly any currency and deposit those funds into a bank in almost any other country. For companies operating in multiple countries, MagicPay Global Retail Merchant Account provides a new way to consolidate payments and withdraw those funds in a country of convenience.

MagicPay announced that the company would be providing customer service support to help merchants get up and running using the new global payment feature.