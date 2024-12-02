Macy`s set to close stores for more ecommerce business

Macys previously announced plans to close around 100 stores in August 2016 in order to focus spending on its highest-growth-potential locations and new digital tech, zdnet.com reports.

Going forward, Macys will work to align its in-store and online shopping experiences by allocating more funds – approximately USD 550 million – to its digital businesses and ongoing stores.

The changes in customers shopping behaviours include a focus on buy online, pickup in store and mobile-enabled shopping.

Macys revealed that its sales declined by 2.7% in November and December 2016 combined, compared to the same period in 2015.