M1 launches mPOS service with CIMB, MasterCard and Wirecard

Following the partnership, M1 is set to deploy an mPOS product to traditionally cash-based small businesses, startups and on-the-go enterprises such as push-cart vendors and small cafes.

Merchants using the service will be able to accept payments via MasterCard or Visa credit, debit or prepaid cards. Transactions on the mPOS solution can be completed anywhere via a wireless internet connection.

The mPOS card reader can be collected at any M1 shop nationwide and activated via a mobile app. The M1 mPOS also enables the merchant to track and view all transactions via the mobile app and online web portal. Receipts are generated electronically and can be emailed to the customer.

The mPOS product is tied to an M1 data-bundled mobile plan chargeable at USD 5.35 per month, and merchants will receive a free card reader to enable them to start accepting card payments. The service is currently available on Android devices, with iOS devices soon to follow.