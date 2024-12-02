Lydia rolls out shared accounts for mobile payment app

Lydia introduced the offering in March 2018, when users had a single Lydia account and were limited to sending, receiving, and withdrawing money.

When users create a shared account, each one can top up the account using other Lydia sub-accounts, a traditional bank account that they have already connected to the app or a debit card if it is a small amount. If the bank account is not compatible, a user gets an IBAN number for the sub-account to initiate a traditional bank transfer from the bank account as well.

In addition, once the account is up and running, users can generate a virtual card, add it to Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, and associate it with the shared account.