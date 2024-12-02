LuLu Money, Endava launch Digit9





The two companies developed Digit9 as a Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) product, the platform promoting financial flexibility, reliability, and transparency. As a tech-enabled platform, Digit9 aims to enable banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to seamlessly execute multi-currency remittances in real-time, across a global network of over 2000 partners.











Digit9’s development and objectives

The platform will be launched initially in the UAE with LuLu Exchange, a licenced partner of the region. Digit9 has been built on Open Banking standards to allow a broader range of financial institutions to meet the market demand for a mature cross-border payments platform. Digit9 has been built based on the Endava Adaptive Model (TEAM), a framework that streamlines and accelerates software development. Companies can use Digit9’s core functionality which enables it to be white-labelled and embedded into new financial applications and organisational workflows.



Officials have stated that their objective is to democratise remittances through Digit9. The platform aims to enable financial institutions across the spectrum to develop powerful cross-border payment applications without the high-priced costs and complexities associated with establishing an underlying infrastructure.





Digit9’s features

Digit9 can handle over 300 transactions per second across the network of partners. Being designed by Endava, the platform integrates a solution architecture that provides three main functionalities, including:

Acting as a white-label solution for payment distribution networks to partners;

Enabling organisations to Build Your Own Network (BYON);

Configuring companies’ respondent banks.

In addition, the platform can serve as a Managed Treasury Service that offers real-time foreign exchange (FX) rates to customers using the solution’s in-built analytics engine, FX dealers, and automated market-making and liquidity pool managers.





More information about Endava