Longview, GlobalSign, Intrinsic ID partner for IoT security

The triple-layer security includes the LPWAN network protocol LoRaWAN, which can cover vast areas that cannot be covered by Wi-Fi, and may not have cellular connectivity. LoRaWAN contains native symmetric 128-bit encryption on every transmission on the network.

Also, Longview incorporates Intrinsic IDs SRAM PUF – a Physical Unclonable Function – to generate a device-specific key based on minuscule anomalies of each semiconductor. This is similar to a human fingerprint, and it is meant to identify each of Longviews sensors and gateways.

Each Longview device includes two security certificates provided by GlobalSigns IoT Identity Platform and are automatically provisioned by GlobalSigns IoT Edge Enroll solution. This protects both the device in the supply chain, as well as the data transmitted on the LPWAN network. The data is stored in a private, secure cloud infrastructure that provides the final layer of comprehensive data security.

The Longview IoT solution includes as well a configurable dashboard that enables real-time asset tracking and analytics from anywhere using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The notification system enables businesses to create customisable text or email alerts so they can stay informed at all times. The industry verticals supported by the company include oil and gas, construction, medical, smart buildings, smart cities, and utilities.