The joint venture will allow brands and retailers to extend their offerings via B2B and D2C ecommerce models, including marketplace, drop-ship, and supply chain transparency. To do so, the two fintechs bank on leveraging Logicbroker’s supply chain experience management ecommerce platform and Kibo’s modular commerce platform that offers ecommerce, order management as well as subscription solutions.

In the press release, officials from Logicbroker outlined that the partnership aligns with the company’s goal to have a network that covers all verticals and that can provide solutions for challenges in retail and ecommerce. By partnering with Kibo, the supply chain management platform aims to further assist organisations in their efforts to scale their operations, but also provide transparency and capabilities that would enable customer experience management.

Kibo’s platform provides businesses with the tools to create dynamic shopping experiences across all channels, thus boosting customer engagement and driving revenue. Its solution specifically caters to adult shoppers’ demand for retailers to display the in-store availability of certain goods on their websites. Therefore, Kibo’s offering makes it possible for said customers to search and filter by inventory stock depending on their location of choice.

​

What are the advantages that the partnership brings to business?

By joining forces, Logicbroker and Kibo can deliver a set of advantages for businesses such as the fact that their offering allows for scalable growth. This is possible by leveraging Logicbroker’s supply chain visibility solution and Kibo’s agile platform. The combination of the two enables businesses to expand their operations whilst retaining control over the processes.

Other benefits of the joint solution are the fact that it allows for streamlined operations, enhanced customer experiences, and that it facilitates the expansion of product offerings.



What do Logicbroker and Kibo bring to the table?

Officials from Kibo noted in the official release that the ecosystem created as a result of the partnership aims to facilitate the growth of businesses in the competitive realm of ecommerce.

A supply chain management platform, Logicbroker processes around USD 6.3 billion in gross merchandise volume each year. Its network is designed to accommodate and interlink all participants of an organization’s supply chain, irrespective of the size of the business model. Some of the industries that it serves are health and wellness, consumer electronics, toys and babies, and consumer packaged goods, among others.

Kibo Commerce is a digital commerce platform that caters to the needs of retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers. The fintech is the sole modular commerce platform that can currently support order management, subscriptions, and ecommerce.