Lloyds and Stripe have partnered to launch Lloyds Accept, a payments suite for small businesses integrated with Stripe Connect.

The collaboration brings together Lloyds' retail banking reach in the UK and Stripe's global payments infrastructure, delivering a range of acceptance tools designed to reduce onboarding friction and broaden how small businesses collect payments. Sign-up is reported to take place within minutes.

What Lloyds Accept includes

Powered by Stripe Connect, Lloyds Accept offers three core payment capabilities: Tap to Pay on smartphones, payment links, and terminal devices for in-person transactions. Tap to Pay supports both iPhone and Android devices, allowing merchants to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments using only a smartphone and the Lloyds Accept app, without requiring dedicated point-of-sale hardware. The functionality is positioned for use across varied trading environments, including on-site visits, markets, and community events.

In addition, payment links enable businesses to request and receive payments remotely, while physical terminal devices address the needs of merchants with fixed checkout points.

Context and industry relevance

According to the official press release, for small businesses, payment acceptance has historically involved hardware procurement, extended onboarding processes, and integration complexity. Embedded banking partnerships (where a financial institution integrates a payments platform's infrastructure directly into its own business account offering) have become a growing approach to addressing these barriers, particularly as A2A and card-present payment volumes continue to expand.

Stripe Connect, the underlying technology, is an API layer that enables platforms and marketplaces to facilitate payments on behalf of third parties. Its use here by a major UK retail bank reflects a broader trend of established financial institutions working with specialist payment infrastructure providers rather than building proprietary acceptance stacks.

Lloyds is one of the larger providers of business banking services in the UK, and the integration with Bank of Scotland accounts extends the reach of the new tooling across its broader group structure.