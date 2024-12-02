Linkpay launches American Express OptBlue

American Express continues to work to enhance the US small merchant experience with the development of the OptBlue program. This program enables small merchants to accept American Express, making it more accessible for loyal Card Members to Shop Small throughout the year. US small merchants with a projected American Express processing volume of USD 1 million or less are eligible to participate in the OptBlue program.

Linkpay manages all functions of American Express OptBlue program acceptance including set-up, processing, settlement, funding, reporting and support for eligible merchants. The program allows Linkpay to provide an enhanced experience for its merchants by consolidating all payment transactions into one statement, funding on the same schedule as the other major card brands, and acting as the main point of contact for questions and customer service.

Linkpay is a cloud-built, omnichannel payment platform. Linkpay handles merchant accounts, gateway, card storage and tokenization, recurring subscription, PCI security, point-of-sale (POS), gift and loyalty, localised global payment types and direct payout, all within a cloud infrastructure.