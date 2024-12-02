LINE Thailand partners CyberSource to expand mobile payments in Southeast Asia

Through this partnership, CyberSource will offer its full suite of payment, fraud management and tokenization services for LINE Thailand. Via CyberSource’s global payment gateway, LINE Thailand’s acquirer, Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya), will be able to process a wider spectrum of mobile payments from multiple card brands and issuers, as well as certain alternative payment methods. The solution is designed to provide their customers with mobile payment options at affiliated online and brick-and-mortar stores without requiring an additional app.

LINE is present in 230 countries and regions since 2011, with its mobile messaging service app registering 205 million monthly active users as of April 2015, according to company’s data.

CyberSource’s fraud management tool, dubbed ‘Decision Manager’, will be coupled with mobile risk models and support from CyberSource experts to tune fraud rules, enabling LINE Pay to pinpoint fraud faster, more accurately and with less manual intervention. Additionally, CyberSource Merchant Payment Tokenization will be used to protect customer payment data. This service replaces sensitive account data with a unique identifier token and stores the data on CyberSource’s servers, away from the merchant environment. In turn, LINE Pay will be able to facilitate seamless payments without the risk of storing sensitive customer information as well as instill consumer confidence.

CyberSource is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa and has over 400,000 businesses worldwide using CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments, streamline fraud management, and simplify payment security. Earlier this year, China-based travel search engine, Qunar has started working with CyberSource to boost fraud management and enable global payment acceptance for its customers.

LINE Corporation is based in Japan and operates the LINE messenger app, a global service used in more than 230 countries. It offers free one-to-one and group messaging. Free domestic and international voice and video calls are also available. Apart from its messenger app that is used to send virtual stickers -colorful emoticons- the company offers a range of non-messaging services ranging from games to photo sharing apps.