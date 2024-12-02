Lime Light CRM expanding payment capabilities with PAY.ON

Lime Light’s initial integration with PAY.ON’s Open Payment Platform covers global card processing for Visa, MasterCard, Amex, and Discover. Under the terms of the agreement, Lime Light clients’ payment providers will be able to access additional alternative payment schemes that are already integrated into PAY.ON’s extensive global payment network. PAY.ON’s Open Payment Platform also optimizes payment providers’ acquiring within the US domestic market, with the ability to switch acquirers as a business evolves.

Lime Light CRM helps marketers streamline the creation and management of direct marketing campaigns, generating high volume transactions across multiple countries, and accepting most major currencies. Integration of card processing through PAY.ON’s open payment technology further bolsters the payment capabilities available to Lime Light’s customers.

PAY.ON has integrated over 300 card acquirers and alternative payment methods, to create a global payment network that is accessed via a single technical integration. PAY.ON’s payment infrastructure, based upon RESTful open API architecture, can be leveraged by payment providers, including ISVs and VARs looking to extend their market reach and offer payment services via their own White Label Global Payment Gateway.

