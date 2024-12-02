



Following this announcement, Lili’s international wire payment solution is expected to enable its small business customers to both receive and send international transactions in multiple countries across the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia.

In addition, the service will give clients the possibility to manage their operations, as well as develop their business at an international scale. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Lili’s international wire payments launch

The new service was developed with unlimited inbound transfers, high outbound transaction limits, enhanced security, and competitive pricing, being expected to give Lili’s small business customers the option to pay and get paid via wire transfer as quickly as 24 hours later. At the same time, through Lili’s integrated Bill Pay solution, international payment details will be automatically organised through the firm’s platform. This process is expected to foster stronger vendor relationships, as well as allow small company owners to see the full picture of their businesses’ finances.

In addition, international payments will allow business owners to benefit from the flexibility to connect with more vendors and customers abroad, helping them both optimise their offerings and expand their base of clients.

Lili will also focus on expanding its list of eligible countries later in 2025, with more details and information set to come during its development process.