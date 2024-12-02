Lightspeed onboards Payworks to an EMV payments deal working for UK merchants

Lightspeed will enhance its offering with a payment component which will enable all Lightspeed UK merchants to better manage their business and Point of Sale. The partnership will bring two companies together and create efficiencies for businesses across industry verticals.

Lightspeed was founded in 2005 in Montreal, Canada, and provides cloud-based retail and restaurant commerce solutions for more than 40,000 independent businesses worldwide. Over USD 15 billion in transactions are processed through Lightspeed’s system annually. Payworks is a growing technology company focused on enabling commerce globally through their cloud-based payment technology for Point of Sale.

Via a new SDK integration, Lightspeed’s POS software is now running on Payworks’ technology and includes a card reader that enables merchants to accept EMV Chip & Pin, contactless and mobile wallet payments such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Onboarding hundreds of new merchants every week, Lightspeed is one of the largest POS software companies in the world, with more than 55,000 registers in 100 countries.



“Integrated payments are a vital part of any POS solution. With this in mind, our objective is to give our merchants the best tools to run their businesses smoothly, quickly and efficiently” says Lightspeed President, JP Chauvet.