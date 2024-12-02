Lidl mulls over the ecommerce ride

Lidl is thus devising an agenda to enter the turf of e-tailers likeTesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morissons, retail-week.com reports. Online grocery sales are forecasted to hit GBP 17 billion by 2019 and the discount rival Aldi has already moved to ecommerce by selling wine in Australia.

Discounters rely on efficient operations to keep prices low. Discounters like Lidl and Aldi refused to take their business online for a long time, as other supermarkets have struggled to make profit from their ecommerce operations. The company has expanded internationally and is now tapping online.