LG Electronics to launch LG Pay

LG Pay is based on the Wireless Magnetic Communication technology and grants its users the possibility to make payments by touching their smartphones to regular credit card devices, a feature that is provided by Samsung Pay as well.

At first, LG Pay will be available through four credit card brands: Shinhan, KB, BC and Lotte, and will gradually expand to all industry players by the end of September 2017.

G6 smartphone users will be allowed to use LG Pay via software updates, the company planning to expand the services to other devices in the near future.