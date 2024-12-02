LevelUp expands reach at POS with Danal direct carrier billing

Following the partnership, LevelUp and Danal are providing a mobile way to make in-store purchases via carrier billing integrated with LevelUp. With a tap, US mobile subscribers can link their carrier bill to LevelUp, head to any of the 14,000 merchants in the LevelUp ecosystem, and pay for their purchase.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.

Danal, the parent company of BilltoMobile, enables consumers to use credit cards, prepaid cards, bank debit, carrier billing or other payment option. Using Danal’s mobile payments solution, consumers can make purchases at restaurants, convenience stores, mobile app stores, and retail shops using their mobile device.