LevelUp boosts payment options for Patronpath customers

As a result of the agreement, restaurants using the Patronpath mobile and web online ordering platform may choose to include LevelUp as a payment option offered to patrons placing food orders online. During the checkout process, restaurants that use the Patronpath mobile and web ordering platform encounter a payment option screen. Options for payment now include LevelUp from participating restaurants. Patrons login to an existing LevelUp account (linked to the credit card of their choice) or have the option to create a new LevelUp account. When the transaction is complete, the food can either be picked up or delivered.

Among the first Patronpath clients to use LevelUp was Fresh To Order, a casual dining restaurant. Customers can use the solution both in-store and online, they do not have to produce a form of payment or a loyalty card when picking up the order and they simultaneously earn loyalty rewards.

LevelUp is a mobile loyalty and payments provider for over 200 brands in 14,000+ US locations. LevelUp’s platform offers customised functionality: mobile rewards, payments, native online ordering and customer relationship management.

Patronpath assists restaurants of all sizes to offer mobile and web ordering directly from their own websites and to engage with their customers online and on-the-go.