LeoVegas rolls out Swish as payment service

LeoVegas is a European gametech company using its technology especially for mobile gaming. The startup is currently valued at more than USD 1 billion.

With the launch of Swish, regularly used by 6.7 million people in Sweden, LeoVegas’ transaction costs in the Swedish market are expected to decrease.

The re-regulation of the Swedish gambling market on 1 January allows LeoVegas to work more closely with banks and popular local payment services such as Swish. This new payment service is expected to strengthen the offering and contribute to further cost efficiency for LeoVegas.