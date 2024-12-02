LendInvest to enter home loan market with up to GBP 20 mln HSBC funding

LendInvest’s first home loan product will launch this year, offering short-term bridging finance to homeowners for terms of up to 12 months.

The company uses a marketplace model and proprietary technology, supported by institutional funding, to offer attractive opportunities for both borrowers and investors.

Corporate investors and sophisticated or high net worth individuals can invest in the mortgages it writes via its Co-Investment Platform, discretionary fund and GBP 500 million LSE-listed bond programme.