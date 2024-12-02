Lemon Way announces a EUR 25 mln investment from Toscafund

The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, marks Toscafund’s first private equity investment in France.

Established in 2007, Lemon Way is a Frances-based regulated payment institution dedicated to the sector of marketplaces, crowdfunding platforms and ecommerce websites that require payment processing, wallet management and third-party payment services in a KYC/AML-regulated framework. Lemon Way differentiates itself by offering an all-in-one solution of modular and proprietary API-based services ranging from onboarding to cash pay-out flows. In addition, Lemon Way intends to collaborate with banks, forging strategic partnerships aiming to provide customised solutions to banks’ marketplace and ecommerce customers. The company currently has active partnerships with several major European financial institutions and aims to broaden its scope in the next few years.

So far, more than 1400 European marketplaces, including 200 crowdfunding platforms have been drawn by Lemon Way’s services. Since December 2012, the company has registered 120 platforms as payment agents with the ACPR – Banque de France.

This new fundraising will enable Lemon Way to develop its products, through modular proprietary APIs and new payment services in line with the complex requirements of its clients. Already operating in 12 European countries, the company is well established in France, Italy and Spain, and will strengthen its presence in the UK and Germany.