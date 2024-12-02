Leflair raises USD 3 mln in series A round

The company will use the money to bring in more international brands to Vietnam via their cross-border hubs overseas, ramp up its platform tech, and improve its warehousing operations.

Founded in 2015, the ecommerce company uses a flash-sales model, allowing customers to purchase premium brands at up to a 70% discount. Currently, the company registers over 700,000 members and partners with 1,100 local and international premium brands. According to e27, it claims that 30% of its customers spend an average of USD 100 every month on the platform.

Leflair has raised almost USD 5 million to date. The company’s previous investors include Google’s VP for India and Southeast Asia Rajan Anandan, the CEO of German consulting firm Roland Berger Charles-Edouard Bouee, and various other VCs from across the globe.