Learning Machine raises USD 3 mln to build up its digital identity solutions

Learning Machine Technologies is an enterprise software company specializing in self-sovereign digital identity through directly owned, verifiable official records. The company makes software for organizations around the world looking to issue blockchain-based credentials (Blockcerts) at scale. The Blockcerts open standard was developed by Learning Machine in partnership with the MIT Media Lab. The use of Learning Machines software streamlines routine business operations, de-risks official credentialing practices and reduces both fraud and verification costs.

Blockcerts have several key features, including that they can be issued to any public or private blockchain and are globally interoperable because they require no proprietary software to view or verify. The Blockcerts standard is open source, allowing for full security audits and is a community extension hosted by international standards body IMS Global. Its development continues in the context of ongoing research into Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials by the W3C Credentials Community Group.