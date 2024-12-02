Le Chateau plans to speed up delivery of online purchases

As of September 2016, all purchases will be shipped within 24 hours from a fully-stocked location, therecord.com reports.

The improved delivery service will also make it easier to expand its online wares. Le Chateau has spent up to USD 1.5 million in the H1 2016 to build on efforts since 2010 to develop its ecommerce offerings, which is now operating at break-even.

Cost savings from the more efficient, larger operation is expected to reduce, if not eventually eliminate, shipping charges.

While customers can order online or in-store, the company is also hoping to introduce pickup at stores in mid-2017. The company said online sales increased 53.9% in the Q1 2016, after growing about 35% in 2015.

Le Chateau has been shrinking its Canadian retail network by closing some 30 underperforming stores, particularly in small convenience store malls. It hopes to go from 211 to 171 locations in three years.