Lazada launches e-wallet for quicker payments

The e-wallet can be topped up through credit and debit cards, payments via 7-Eleven stores and bank transfers. The e-wallet can hold a maximum of MYR 4,999.

To incentivise users to adopt the Lazada e-wallet, the company is offering discounts and rebates, in addition to allowing for one-click payments and refunds. It has introduced Wallet Tuesdays which offers 10% cashback for purchases made in app with a minimum spend of MYR 100. However, the max discount offered will be MYR 20.

Users can activate the e-wallet by requesting Lazada to issue a confirmation e-mail as a security measure. Users would also need to confirm their mobile number so they could receive OTP (One Time Password) messages when using Lazada e-wallet.