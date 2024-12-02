LateRooms.com Business, Diners Club to launch payment solution

The UK-based online accommodation site LateRooms.com was initially under the TUI Group, then it was acquired by Cox & Kings for GBP 8.5 million, before finally settling under Malvern Enterprises UK for GBP 20 million.

As part of the agreement, the two companies are creating a single online process for business travellers to book and pay. Customers can benefit from 52 days interest-free credit on bookings, real-time spend tracking, monthly reporting, a sign-up process with no extra charges, and 5% cash-back for new customers starting September 2018.

In addition, the service provides an express hotel check-in without requiring company credit cards in possession. The new system also allows all transactions to be viewed online.