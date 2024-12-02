LATAM: Argentina ranks first in online buyers penetration rate

It is expected that almost half the countrys internet users will be making an online purchase by the end of 2014, according to intelligence issued by the market research agency eMarketer.

However, Argentina has the lowest rate of ecommerce sales among the regions other markets, Mexico and Brazil.

Brazil is the largest market both in terms of transactions value and the number of users who buy online. Mexico is the fastest-growing market in terms of online buyers. The number of people in the country making at least one purchase through a digital channel is expected to rise by 23.1% in 2014 and continue to increase by 2 points until 2016.

Speaking to the overall market, online buyer penetration in Latin America is set to rise from 29.9% in 2014 to 33.7% by 2018. At the same time, the number of online buyers will increase from 98.9 million in 2014 to 139.3 million by 2018.

Moreover, around 3 in 10 internet users are forecasted to make an online purchase in Latin America. The figures include internet users over 14 who will make at least one purchase over the course of 2014 via PC, laptop, mobile phone, tablet or similar device connected to the online medium.