La Poste offers subscription service with unlimited free delivery

Customers can benefit from free delivery services on partner websites at EUR 9 per year.

The unlimited subscription service for the delivery of parcels is currently in the run-in phase, but has been available on La Poste’s website, at a special introductory price of EUR 9 between 25 October 2017 and 30 April 2018. The normal price for these services is EUR 39.

The Colissimo Pass includes, for all purchases that are made in partnering online stores, free delivery (with no minimum order required), free returns and a premium customer service, which is accessible seven days a week.