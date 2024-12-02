Kryptokit announces mobile wallet solution for Bitcoin and Ethereum

At the time of publication, only an Android version was made available, although the developers have announced versions for iOS, desktop, and browsers as well.

Jaxx will serve as the world’s first mobile wallet for Ethereum users around the world, as long as they own an Android mobile device. Tablets are not officially supported just yet, although the development roadmap indicates an updated app will be released on February 19. Other mobile operating systems, including iOS and Blackberry, will be supported in the following weeks. Clients for desktop users will roll out in the next week or so as well.

Similarly to how other mobile wallets work, Jaxx makes use of a mnemonic seed to backup your wallet or transfer it to a different device. Currently, users can unlock Ethereum by tapping the refresh button twice then tapping the Jaxx logo twice.

Everything can be done on one screen, rather than tapping through several menus. Receiving funds can be done by tapping the “Receive” button, entering the amount, and the QR code will be generated automatically. Scanning someone else’s QR code is very straightforward too, as there is a camera icon in between the Receive and Send tabs.

Once additional versions of the Jaxx wallet roll out, users will be able to pair their Ethereum and Bitcoin wallet across a variety of devices. Furthermore, the Jaxx wallet is very user-friendly when it comes to switching between ETH and BTC, and users can denominate their balance in a preferred fiat currency value as well.

As the mobile wallet is still in very early beta stages, users might encounter bugs along the way. Moreover, users are advised not to store large quantities of funds in the Jaxx wallet just yet, although the company is not touching user funds by any means. The Jaxx private key is stored locally on the device and are never communicated to any company server.

Some users have reported issues when trying to copy the generated wallet addresses, and sending funds does not always allow users to include a decimal, depending on their device. Additionally, the wallet is not open source as no decision has been made regarding the formal licensing of Jaxx. Battery drain could be an issue as well on certain devices, although this is not the case for all Android users.