Kogan enters energy retail market in Australia

The move is part of the retailer’s multi-year agreement with Powershop Australia, part of the Meridian Energy group, to offer power and gas services to Australian households under the brand Kogan Energy.

The partnership with Powershop aims to reduce the cost of power and gas for many Australians and offer customers a streamlined digital experience.

So far, Kogan has already branched out from its core retail operations into mobile communications, home internet, insurance, and travel.